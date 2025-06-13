Top Financial Stocks To Watch Now – June 12th

UnitedHealth Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Salesforce, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Robinhood Markets are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are the equity shares of companies whose primary business is providing financial services—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerage houses and asset managers. Holding these shares gives investors an ownership stake in those institutions and potential returns through dividends and capital gains. Because their profitability often depends on interest rates, economic growth and regulatory policies, financial stocks can be sensitive to shifts in monetary policy and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,058. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.95. 49,404,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,361,668. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.77. 3,249,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,910. Salesforce has a one year low of $227.77 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.22. The company has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $266.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,258,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,207,783. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $77.80. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Read More