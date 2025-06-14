Jackson Square Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.9%

ITW stock opened at $241.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

