Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $5.07 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,233 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the first quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $302.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.