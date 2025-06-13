Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Price Performance
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $766.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $660.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $773.45.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price target (up from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,460,107.21. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,408 shares of company stock valued at $213,441,865 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
