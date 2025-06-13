Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.7% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $533.66 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $490.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.64. The firm has a market cap of $334.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.