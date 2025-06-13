Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $554.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.