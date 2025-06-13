Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,432 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.82.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.