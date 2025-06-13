NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Crowley Wealth Management Inc.

Crowley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The company has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

