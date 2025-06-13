Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.6% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $256.31 per share, with a total value of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,509 shares of company stock worth $273,791,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $319.11 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $176.92 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.32 and a 200-day moving average of $332.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.