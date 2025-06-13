Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.