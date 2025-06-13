RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up approximately 5.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $140.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $188.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

