Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 467 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $202.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.30.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

