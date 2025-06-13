FY2026 EPS Estimates for Oracle Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Oracle in a report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $5.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.37. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oracle’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.30.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $202.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

