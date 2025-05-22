Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after buying an additional 311,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after buying an additional 601,539 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after buying an additional 154,064 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.36. The company has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

