1,000 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.48.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $229.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 187.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $251.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

