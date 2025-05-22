Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.935-14.935 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of HD opened at $370.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Depot stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.92.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

