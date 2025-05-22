Bank Stocks To Watch Now – May 21st

Invesco QQQ, Discover Financial Services, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., NU, Intuit, and Mastercard are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions, representing fractional ownership in companies that accept deposits, make loans, and offer other financial services. Their market value is influenced by factors such as interest‐rate movements, loan performance (credit risk), and changes in banking regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $522.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,862,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,890,742. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $327.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.53.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $197.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,289,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 16,421,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,614,939. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.46. 2,038,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,592,333. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $732.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.67.

NU (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Shares of NYSE NU traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. 30,890,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,695,443. NU has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $669.16. 515,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,167. The business has a 50 day moving average of $611.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $619.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $714.78.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,549. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $588.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.11 and its 200 day moving average is $536.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $524.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

