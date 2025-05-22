Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,194.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,026.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.65. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.22. The firm has a market cap of $508.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,102.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,868 shares of company stock worth $138,483,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

