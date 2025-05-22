Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Sells 618 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.02.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

