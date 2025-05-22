JT Stratford LLC Buys 201,340 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 220.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,340 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.3% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 407,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 256,326 shares during the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 129,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 87,813 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.8%

SCHD opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

