Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VST. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.58.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Trading Down 1.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

Shares of VST stock opened at $150.62 on Thursday. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,136 shares of company stock worth $23,087,290. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.