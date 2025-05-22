Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 162,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,952,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,597,000 after purchasing an additional 125,317 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.