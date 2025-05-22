20,660 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

