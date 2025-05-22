BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 41,970 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,533 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.35.

Boeing Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE BA opened at $203.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.64. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $209.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.