Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 201.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $264.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

