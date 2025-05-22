Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

IWM opened at $203.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

