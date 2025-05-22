Seaport Res Ptn Lowers Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $13.92 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.07. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.58.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after acquiring an additional 410,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,263,000 after acquiring an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after acquiring an additional 375,372 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

