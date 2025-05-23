GTS Securities LLC Has $51.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GTS Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377,818 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.5% of GTS Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 30,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $514.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.80. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $322.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

