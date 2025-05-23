Centerstone Investors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Centerstone Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.9% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Prescient Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

