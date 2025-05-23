Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,586 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,665 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 8,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 26,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.82. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.16 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.94.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,293,612.80. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $2,823,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,558,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,972,046.65. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,435 shares of company stock worth $13,886,290. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

