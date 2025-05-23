Promising Utility Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Rivian Automotive, Ford Motor, and Southern are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential public services—such as electricity, natural gas, water and sewage—and whose prices and dividends are often regulated by government agencies. Because demand for these services is stable and predictable, utility stocks typically offer reliable, above-average dividend payouts and lower price volatility. Investors seeking steady income and capital preservation often include utility stocks in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.20. 83,392,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,475,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.68. 1,663,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,046. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $520.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.22. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $401.58 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

RIVN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. 47,342,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,775,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $18.85.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.77. 31,510,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,592,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. 3,174,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,250. Southern has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

