Large Cap Stocks To Watch Now – May 20th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Palantir Technologies, Discover Financial Services, and Alphabet are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose market capitalization typically exceeds $10 billion. These firms are well-established, industry leaders known for their stability, liquidity and steady dividend or growth potential. Investors often include large caps in portfolios to help moderate risk and provide consistent returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.02 on Tuesday, hitting $352.11. The stock had a trading volume of 105,224,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,637,563. Tesla has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.22. 120,812,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,659,005. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.73 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $520.05. 28,681,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,852,423. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.81 and its 200-day moving average is $500.39.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $324.11. 35,133,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,817,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.49. The company has a market capitalization of $294.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.35. The stock had a trading volume of 49,178,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,389,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $296.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 663.40, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.76. 31,289,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,714. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.00.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 34,478,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,118,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

