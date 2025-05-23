Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 38,098 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,098 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.