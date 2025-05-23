Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $130.87 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chubb worth $130,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB stock opened at $287.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,553 shares of company stock worth $43,257,220 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

