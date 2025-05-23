Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $536.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

