Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $287.10 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.