Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NYSE CB opened at $287.10 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.67%.
Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Are Bullish on These 3 Laser Tech Companies
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- NVIDIA’s AI Robot Leap: 2 Stocks Set to Ride the Wave
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.