6,395 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.71 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Melius cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

