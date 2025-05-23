Promising Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 22nd

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Globant, and Digihost Technology are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manage, or implement blockchain‐based technologies—such as distributed ledgers, smart contracts, or crypto infrastructure. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential and innovation driven by decentralized record‐keeping and related applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,603. The company has a market cap of $444.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 23,902,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,312,580. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ:APLD traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,476,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,394,547. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 5.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

NASDAQ CORZ traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.86. 4,714,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,229,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 2,396,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,272. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 2.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. Globant has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Digihost Technology (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Shares of DGXX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 24,795,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 5.58. Digihost Technology has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

See Also