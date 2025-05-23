Helium Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Helium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This trade represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $296.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $456.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $248.88 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $268.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

