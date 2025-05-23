Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $366,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

