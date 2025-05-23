US Asset Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Target by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Target by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.97.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

