Breed s Hill Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 671 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. City National Bank of Florida MSD purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $396.00 target price (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $345.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.24. The stock has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.