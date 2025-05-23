Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 309,696 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 309,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total transaction of $39,142,477.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,822.88. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 21st, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 34,357 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $4,327,607.72.

On Monday, March 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 310,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $26,991,700.00.

On Friday, March 14th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $106,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a PE ratio of 643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $133.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair set a $84.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.