Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $66,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $511.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.34. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.49 and a 1 year high of $545.39.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.