Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Breed s Hill Capital LLC

Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,445 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,633,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after purchasing an additional 503,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

