Pacific Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,250 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

