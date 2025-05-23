Pacific Point Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,250 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
