What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Starbucks Q3 Earnings?

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 88.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.