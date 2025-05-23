Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 32,262 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,262 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $56,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $122.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $286.81 billion, a PE ratio of 643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 3,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $495,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,822,217.35. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,772,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,958,509.98. The trade was a 4.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,931,701 shares of company stock worth $373,180,433. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

