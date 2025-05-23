Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 282 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.22 and a 12-month high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

