Pacific Point Advisors LLC Takes $961,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

